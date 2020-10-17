Fantasy Injury Updates: DJ Chark, Darius Slayton, Jarvis Landry affecting Week 6 start ’em, sit ’em calls

The wide receiver position is slowly but surely getting healthier as the season wears on, but there have been several key WRs already ruled out for Week 6 (Diontae Johnson, Sammy Watkins), as well as three every-week starters who are “questionable” for Sunday’s games. DJ Chark, Darius Slayton, and Jarvis Landry all figure to be game-time decisions this week, which means the injury updates below will be key when finalizing your fantasy start ’em, sit ’em decisions on Sunday.

Is DJ Chark playing this week?

Chark (ankle) barely did anything in practice this week, and despite officially being listed as “questionable,” he faces an uphill battle to play Sunday against the Lions.

Even if Chark is active, fantasy owners will have to be concerned about how healthy he is and how many snaps he’ll see. It’s possible he’ll be more of a decoy than anything, so it’s probably best to leave him on your bench despite the favorable matchup. Keelan Cole and Laviska Shenault will see more targets if Chark is out, putting both squarely in the WR3 mix.

Is Darius Slayton playing this week?

Slayton (foot) was limited in practice all week, but Giants coach Joe Judge said Friday that he is “expecting Darius to play.” Even with that said, Slayton will likely go through pre-game warmups on Sunday morning before making a final decision.

The matchup against Washington isn’t great on paper, but Slayton is clearly New York’s top wide receiver and has major upside every game. As long as he’s active, he should be in fantasy lineups. If he’s out, Golden Tate would get a big bump, especially in PPR leagues, and Evan Engram would also be an even better option at TE.

Is Jarvis Landry playing week?

Despite very limited reps in practice this week, Landry (hip, ribs) is listed as “questionable” and expected to play on Sunday against Pittsburgh.

Landry is coming off his best game of the season and figures to have his usual steady role in the offense against a Steelers defense that has surprisingly allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to WRs this season.