Ex-French President Sarkozy Faces New Charge in Campaign Finance Case

PARIS — The legal woes of the former French president Nicolas Sarkozy mounted Friday as prosecutors said he was facing a new charge in a long-running investigation into possible illegal Libyan financing of his 2007 presidential campaign.

The affair has put a serious dent in the renewed political aspirations of Mr. Sarkozy, president from 2007 to 2012, and still supported by millions of center-right French voters. On Friday, after a new round of questioning from investigative magistrates in Paris, prosecutors said Mr. Sarkozy had been charged with criminal conspiracy, which ties him to the actions of a former aide, Thierry Gaubert, accused of receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in Libyan money through a bank account in the Bahamas

The new charge comes on top of three existing ones in the Libyan campaign finance affair. In the spring of 2018, the first three charges were filed, formally accusing him of misappropriating Libyan public funds, illegal campaign financing and passive corruption, a charge relating to people accused of having received money or favors.

So far concrete evidence of Mr. Sarkozy’s guilt has been sparse. But in 2016 the Franco-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine, also charged and now on the run since his conviction in a separate case, said he had turned over nearly $6 million to Mr. Sarkozy and an aide at the end of 2006 and beginning of 2007. Investigators have determined that Mr. Takieddine’s bank accounts were fed by the regime of the now-dead Libyan strongman Col. Muammar el-Qaddafi.