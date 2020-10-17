Emily in Paris star Lily Collins admits to making mistake with character: ‘Sorry girl’

Lily Collins has admitted to making a mistake about her Emily in Paris character.

The actor, who plays the lead role in Netflix’s hit series, confused the show’s viewers when she guessed her character’s age in a recent interview.

Speaking about the American expat, who travels to the French capital for work,, Collins, 31, told British Vogue: “I don’t believe we’ve ever given her a specific ‘number’ for her age, but I believe that she’s pretty fresh out of college. Maybe this is her first year after graduation.”

“I want to say she’s like, 22-ish. She’s had enough experience at her company in Chicago to have earned the respect of her boss. She’s gone to school for this, and she’s completed internships.”

Fans immediately pointed out this would be impossible as Emily is revealed to have qualifications that would be impossible for a person as young as 22.

“Emily has a MASTER’S DEGREE she is not 22!!!! Lily Collins plz,” one person wrote.

Collins has taken the response in her stride, though, acknowledging the error in a new Instagram post.

Alongside a photo of Emily pulling a confused face, Collins wrote: “Emily looking at me when I get her age wrong.Sorry girl.”

The TV series was released earlier this month to negative reviews and a frosty reception by subscribers on social media.

In its one-star review, The Independent warned anybody who had ever been to the French capital to “steer clear” of the “dire” new show.

Meanwhile French critics have torn the show apart for its “insulting” depiction of Parisians.

Lily Collins in divisive Netflix series ‘Emily in Paris’ (COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

However, the reviews have proved inconsequential as the show has been one of the streaming service’s most popular titles in October.