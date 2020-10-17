Double tragedy on the Vaal: Jetski and speedboat crash, boat overturns

There was tragedy on the Vaal River on Saturday in two separate incidents.

Two people were critically injured in a crash between a jetski and a speedboat at the Vaal Marina.

Further down the river, one body was found after a boat carrying seven people capsized.

Two people were critically injured when a jetski and a speedboat were involved in a crash at the Vaal Marina on Saturday.

ER24 and Netcare911 attended to a woman and a man, who had sustained critical injuries. They had to be medevaced to a private hospital for further care.

A younger man and woman, who were on the speedboat, had injuries and were treated on the scene.

The man on the jetski was unharmed.

Further down at River Valley on the Vaal River, a boat carrying seven people capsized.

Two people made it to safety and, in the search for the others, one body was found.

Police and metro emergency services were searching for the other four people, who are still missing.

ER24’s Ross Campbell said the man and the woman survived with minor injuries.