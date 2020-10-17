Donald Trump Jokes He May Leave The Country If He Loses The Presidential Election To Joe Biden

Could Donald Trump be foreshadowing the future? It looks like he’s weighing all possible outcomes of this election and has a potential solution if things don’t go his way.

He told a crowd of supporters Friday night in Macon, Georgia, that he’s running against a man who he calls “the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics.”

Trump not only admitted he was under pressure running against former Vice President Joe Biden, he even suggested that he couldn’t handle the embarrassment of losing to Biden and may have to leave the U.S. if that’s what happens.

“What am I gonna do? I’m gonna say I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics,” Trump told his supporters. “I’m not gonna feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country. I don’t know.”

Trump’s words come after a few notable rockstars said the exact same thing…but about him. Bruce Springsteen and Tommy Lee both recently said they would leave the country if Trump gets re-elected.

Things are starting to get tense as the election approaches in just a few weeks while some cities and states, such as Texas, are seeing impressive early voting numbers. Roland Martin can attest to that!

Stay with us on election coverage and tune in with us on Election Night! And as always, get registered to vote and vote early!

