DJ Khaled And His Wife Turn Up The Romance While Dancing To Some Classic Lauryn Hill

Roommates, love is definitely in the air these days, especially for celebrities—including DJ Khaled and his wife. DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole were recently seen in a cute video on social media of the two dancing to some classic Lauryn Hill and looking more in love than ever.

DJ Khaled loves posting family moments of himself, his wife Nicole and their two sons, Asahd and Aalam. Well, he recently decided to switch things up and show his fans that he still knows how to turn up the romance and treat Nicole like a queen.

In a video posted to his Instagram, DJ Khaled and Nicole were wearing matching leopard print outfits, as they danced by their massive pool to Lauryn Hill’s 1999 hit song, “Turn Your Lights Down Low.”

Khaled captioned the video with this:

“Dancing to one of my favorite songs Lauryn Hill and Bob Marley. Wit my QUEEN. While the camera crew is setting up the next shot for this amazing top secret cover shoot. Bless up. #WETHEBEST”

Nicole may want to prepare for their family to expand because DJ Khaled recently revealed that he is ready for baby number three.

He stated, “I told her I want a girl. You know we got to get a queen part of the team, another queen. And I’ll be like, ‘Another queen like you, you know what I’m saying?’ And I’m working on it. I’m trying.”

