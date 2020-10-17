Diddy Launches Black Political Party: ‘We Own Our Politics’

WENN/Brian To

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs is making sure that black people’s political rights are secured by launching a black political party called Our Black Party. The music mogul discussed his latest political move in an interview with “The Breakfast Club” radio host Charlamagne Tha God that aired on Thursday, October 15 on RevoltTV.

In the interview, Diddy explained his earlier comments in which he said that black people should “hold the vote hostage” until political parties start to show more support for the community. Defending his remarks, Diddy told Charlamagne, “It would be irresponsible of me to have us hold our vote hostage, but it would also be irresponsible of me to just let this moment go by — the world is watching — and not do everything I can to make sure that, going forth, we are part of the narrative, that we own our politics.”

Our Black Party was created with the goal of unifying African-Americans behind a single agenda. Diddy credited his disillusionment with the current political system as the major motivation for him to create the party. “We’re gonna do it legally. We’re going to play your [politics] game, but we’re going to play that game better. Because these older cats that’s running for office — these white-haired older cats — they about to be dead. These kids out here, they want to live. They want to f**k thrive. They can’t thrive if it keeps on going in this direction,” he shared. Although it doesn’t have ballot status just yet, Our Black Party is an FEC-registered political committee recognized under Section 527.





He also revealed during the sit-down that he reluctantly endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden for upcoming presidential election on November 3 solely because he wants current President Donald Trump out of the White House. “If Trump gets elected, I really do believe in my heart there’ll be a race war,” Diddy warned. “That’s why this message is not just to black people. This message is for everybody. This man is really trying to turn us against each other and put us in this situation.”