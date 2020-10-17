Detention of Government Critic in Poland Raises Fears of a Crackdown

A prominent lawyer and outspoken critic of Poland’s government was detained on accusations of money laundering on Thursday, and was later taken to the hospital after a fall, in circumstances that remain unclear.

The lawyer, Roman Giertych, who has been involved in a series of high-profile cases against members of the governing Law and Justice party, was placed in handcuffs by a special anticorruption unit outside a Warsaw court. He has also represented prominent opposition figures, including Donald Tusk, the former president of the European Council.

Later, during a search of his home, Mr. Giertych fell unconscious on his bathroom floor and was rushed to the hospital. Further details about the incident were not immediately available from the authorities, but his daughter, Maria Giertych, said he had scuffled with an officer.

Mr. Giertych’s detention comes on the heels of one of the closest presidential elections in Poland since the nation ended communist rule in 1989, with the ruling party winning a narrow victory. And in the bitterly divided country, the opposition was quick to argue that the detention was evidence that the ruling party was using the country’s legal system to achieve political aims.