Marietje Schaake / Foreign Affairs:
Democratic governments must take an active role in bringing accountability to cyberspace to avoid losing more ground to harmful actors and authoritarian regimes — This past summer, a host of public organizations as varied as the Norwegian parliament, the New Zealand stock exchange, and the Vatican all came under attack.
Democratic governments must take an active role in bringing accountability to cyberspace to avoid losing more ground to harmful actors and authoritarian regimes (Marietje Schaake/Foreign Affairs)
Marietje Schaake / Foreign Affairs: