Democratic governments must take an active role in bringing accountability to cyberspace to avoid losing more ground to harmful actors and authoritarian regimes (Marietje Schaake/Foreign Affairs)

Marietje Schaake / Foreign Affairs:

Democratic governments must take an active role in bringing accountability to cyberspace to avoid losing more ground to harmful actors and authoritarian regimes  —  This past summer, a host of public organizations as varied as the Norwegian parliament, the New Zealand stock exchange, and the Vatican all came under attack.

