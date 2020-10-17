Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and Wife Welcome Second Child

WENN

The NASCAR racing champion and wife Amy have welcomed a new addition to their growing family, roughly a year after the family narrowly survived a scary plane accident.

NASCAR race ace Dale Earnhardt, Jr. is a dad again.

The sportsman and his wife, Amy, welcomed their second child on Monday (12Oct20).

“We got a new addition,” he said on his weekly podcast. “Happens all the time… all over the country, all over the world. Feels a little weird to get congratulated but it feels pretty awesome. Amy had a pretty good pregnancy. She said it felt like a long one only because of the COVID and all that.”

“But we’re not gonna complain because we got a healthy baby girl.”

The baby’s name is Nicole Lorraine – a mix of his mum and mother-in-law’s middle names.

The two are also parents to two-year-old Isla Rose.

The baby came a year after the family narrowly escaped a fiery plane crash.

The retired NASCAR ace, wife Amy, and their baby daughter Isla were on board when the twin-engine Cessna Citation Latitude, registered to Earnhardt’s JR Motorsports, crashed at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Carter County.

All three were hospitalized following the near-death experience.

“Amy and I want to thank everyone who has lifted us up with phone calls, messages and prayer since last Thursday,” Dale stated following the scary accident back then. “We are truly blessed that all on board escaped with no serious injuries, including our daughter, our two pilots and our dog Gus.”

He added, “With respect to the investigation, we will not be speculating or discussing the cause of the accident. I am thankful for the quick response of my pilots, local law enforcement, emergency personnel and hospital staff.”