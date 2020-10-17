Czech Republic’s daily COVID-19 infections top 11,000 for first time By

© . The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Prague
PRAGUE () – The Czech Republic, facing Europe’s biggest surge in new coronavirus infections per capita, reported 11,105 COVID-19 cases on Friday, its largest single-day tally so far of the pandemic, Health Ministry data showed on Saturday.
The total number of cases the country has detected since March has risen to 160,112, double the number seen on Oct. 2 and more than six times the amount overall before September.
