Cricket community heaps praise on ‘genius’ AB de Villiers after another masterclass

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2


AB de Villiers (IPL Twitter)

AB de Villiers was in superb form again on Saturday as the cricketing community paid tribute to one of the greats of the game.

‘Mr. 360’, as he is affectionately known by followers of the Indian Premier League (IPL), blasted a quite stunning 55* (22) to catapult the Royal Challengers Bangalore to an unlikely final over victory against the Rajasthan Royals in Dubai. 

Bangalore were seemingly buried with too much left to do in their chase, but De Villiers – for the second in a few days – played an innings that had commentators and fans around the world awe-struck. 

De Villiers is still potentially available for the Proteas in T20 cricket and, based on what we are seeing at IPL 2020, he still has plenty to offer. 

After his match-winning effort, De Villiers was showered with praise by the international cricket community on social media. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred

In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can
trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
top opinions and a range of features. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR