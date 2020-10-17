Cricket community heaps praise on ‘genius’ AB de Villiers after another masterclass

AB de Villiers was in superb form again on Saturday as the cricketing community paid tribute to one of the greats of the game.

‘Mr. 360’, as he is affectionately known by followers of the Indian Premier League (IPL), blasted a quite stunning 55* (22) to catapult the Royal Challengers Bangalore to an unlikely final over victory against the Rajasthan Royals in Dubai.

Bangalore were seemingly buried with too much left to do in their chase, but De Villiers – for the second in a few days – played an innings that had commentators and fans around the world awe-struck.

De Villiers is still potentially available for the Proteas in T20 cricket and, based on what we are seeing at IPL 2020, he still has plenty to offer.

After his match-winning effort, De Villiers was showered with praise by the international cricket community on social media.

Can you picture the chinnaswamy stadium right about now……… ?????? ABD ABD ABD.. mr 360 does it again. So good @ABdeVilliers17 the @IPL at its best.. — JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) October 17, 2020

I said it a few days ago. Without a shadow of doubt @ABdeVilliers17 is the best batsman in the world!! #fact — Farhaan Behardien (@fudgie11) October 17, 2020

AB De Villiers – once a genius, always a genius. What a wonderful chase. IPL logo shot by him, no wonder the logo is like his pose. #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/OdE4Gw9ZtG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 17, 2020

There is an aura around @ABdeVilliers17 and I suspect the bowlers are fearful rather than optimistic when he is on fire https://t.co/mlWmm7ZlkM — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 17, 2020

#ABD is a freak! #ABDevilliers #RRvRCB #IPL2020 — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) October 17, 2020

Man of the Match #2??3?? for @ABdeVilliers17 today. The most for any player in the IPL! ??????????????#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/3EYvXfAxSx — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 17, 2020