Cribl raises $35M Series B led by Sequoia to help companies route the data generated by their tech infrastructure to third-party monitoring and analytics tools (Maria Deutscher/SiliconANGLE)

Maria Deutscher / SiliconANGLE:

Cribl raises $35M Series B led by Sequoia to help companies route the data generated by their tech infrastructure to third-party monitoring and analytics tools  —  San Francisco startup Cribl Inc. today said that it has raised a $35 million round led by Sequoia Capital to give companies …

