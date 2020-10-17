Could Daryl Morey explore opportunities in NFL?

Daryl Morey has decided to step down as general manager of the Houston Rockets, and he will reportedly pursue careers outside of the NBA. Is there a chance he could switch sports and join an NFL front office?

After word surfaced that Morey and the Rockets are parting ways, Lane Zierlein of NFL.com tweeted that the Texans suddenly have a new candidate for their vacant GM position. While he said he has not heard the Texans are interested in Morey, Zierlein said people around the NFL believe Morey is fit for an NFL GM job.