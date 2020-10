The Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts were the two latest NFL teams to close their facilities this week due to positive coronavirus tests, but fortunately those initial tests were inaccurate.

The Falcons closed their facility on Thursday due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests. The Colts then issued a statement on Friday morning announcing that they were dealing with a similar situation. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, all of those tests for the two teams were false positives.