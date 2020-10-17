Chrishell Stause Shares Thoughts On Dating After Justin Hartley Split

Earlier this month, Chrishell opened up about her ex-husband seemingly moving on from their divorce.

“I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that’s going to sting,” she told People on Oct. 1, adding that it’s ″painful” to see.

She also expressed her desire to start seeing people. “It’s been almost a year, so I’m excited to get back out there, saying, “I’m a hopeless romantic, so I think it can still happen. It’s 2020, maybe you could meet your person through an Instagram DM. I don’t know. Crazier things have happened!”

Last November, fans were shocked to learn the This Is Us star filed for divorce from Chrishell after two years of marriage. He cited “irreconcilable differences,” according to documents obtained by E! News at the time.

In the third season of Selling Sunset, the Netflix star revealed how everything unraveled for her. “He texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later the world knew,” she tearfully told co-star and co-worker Mary Fitzgerald.

Speaking to the cameras during her confessional, Chrishell added, “Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers… and I f–king want answers.”