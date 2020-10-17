Chris Waller trained Verry Elleegant wins

The Chris Waller trained Verry Elleegant has won the 2020 Caulfield Cup.

Anthony Van Dyk came second with The Chosen One coming in third finished third in the 2400-metre race.

It was Waller’s first ever Caulfield Cup.

“It’s a very special win with a very special horse,” Waller said.

“She’s tough. And I thought she was beaten to tell you the truth at the 100-metre mark, and she dug so deep.”

Waller added: “Mightn’t sound a lot to those watching on from home, but I can assure you, Caulfield Cup history suggests mares with 55 (kg) — they don’t win very often.

“That’s how good she is.”

Verry Elleegant, ridden by Mark Zahra, made a huge statement ahead of the Melbourne Cup and will take home $3 million of the $5 million prizemoney on offer.

More to come …