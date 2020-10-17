Chiper, a Colombia-based e-commerce platform for corner stores in Latin America, raises $12M Series A from WIND Ventures, Monashees, and Kaszek Ventures (Christine Hall/Crunchbase News)

Isaac Novak
Christine Hall / Crunchbase News:

Chiper, a Colombia-based e-commerce platform for corner stores in Latin America, raises $12M Series A from WIND Ventures, Monashees, and Kaszek Ventures  —  Chiper has been amassing a network of digitized corner stores in Latin America for the past two years.

