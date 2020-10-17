Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins ruled out vs. Bills

Watkins could reportedly be out a couple of weeks after suffering a hamstring injury against the Las Vegas Raiders last week. In five games this season, Watkins has reeled in 21 receptions for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

Mecole Hardman, who will likely see a larger workload in Watkins’ absence, revealed he’s prepared to step up. It’s something he had to do last season when Tyreek Hill and Watkins both missed some time.

Hardman’s teammates also have faith in the young receiver. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes praised him before Thursday’s practice, saying he’s sure Hardman will be prepared and up for the challenge.

The 22-year-old has 13 receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns so far this season, including a 50-yard performance against the Raiders last week.