Checking in on the Cast of Halloweentown

Then: When Debbie Reynolds accepted the role of Agatha Cromwell in Halloweentown, she was already a Hollywood legend. She starred in three of the Halloweentown films and had a cameo in the fourth, titled Return to Halloweentown.

Debbie’s breakout role was in the 1952 musical film, Singin’ in the Rain. She went on to have a successful career on the stage, big screen and small screen, earning several Golden Globe nominations, an Academy Award nomination and a Tony Award nomination.

Debbie received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 2015 Academy Awards.

She was famously married to singer Eddie Fisher, but they divorced after his affair with Elizabeth Taylor. Debbie and Eddie had two children together, Star Wars‘ Carrie Fisher and Todd Fisher.

Now: Debbie passed away at 84 years old on December 28, 2016, just one day after daughter Carrie died from cardiac arrest. The acting legend’s autopsy ruled an intracerebral hemorrhage the cause of death.

“She went to be with Carrie. In fact, those were the last words that she spoke this morning,” son Todd shared with E! News at the time. “More specifically, she said that she really, she was under a lot of stress.”

Todd continued, “She held it together beautifully, obviously, for the last couple of days but she was under a lot of emotion and stress from the loss [of Carrie] and it’s pretty much what triggered this event.”

A portion of Carrie’s ashes were laid to rest next to Debbie’s tomb in the Hollywood Hills.