Canadian Military’s Wolf Exercise Alarms Nova Scotians

The warnings showed up more than a week ago in mailboxes in western Nova Scotia. Wolves were seen nearby, the letters said. “If a Gray Wolf is encountered, do not provoke, engage or feed the animal. Back away slowly while remaining calm — do not turn and run.”

Other residents of the area in the Annapolis Valley, near the Bay of Fundy, evidently heard growling coming from the woods.

But there were no wolves. It was all a psychological training exercise gone wrong.

The goal was to train a brigade of reservists on methods for defending against a disinformation campaign by a foreign adversary. The soldiers who organized it created a campaign of their own: printed fliers warning that the wolves had been seen in the valley.

They also broadcast the sounds of growling wolves from speakers, according to The Ottawa Citizen, which reported on the incident Wednesday.