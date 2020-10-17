Cam Waters claims pole position in thrilling Top-10 Shootout

Monster Energy Racing’s Cam Waters has claimed pole position for the 2020 Bathurst 1000 after posting the fastest shootout lap in the race’s history.

Waters stunned the field when he ripped around Mount Panoroma midway through the Top-10 Shootout on Saturday afternoon to rocket himself into P1 with a time of 2:03.599.

It’s Waters’ first-ever pole position, putting Monster Energy Racing in the drivers’ seat ahead of Sunday’s race.

Cam Waters takes pole position at Bathurst. (Twitter) (Twitter)

Defending champion Scott McLaughlin will start in second after posting a 2:04.002, dislodging Chaz Mostert who put the pace down early to eventually finish in third with a 2:04.010.

It was calamitous scenes for Supercars veteran Jamie Whincup who wound up in 10th after locking up and veering off track on the last turn.

To make it worse, Whincup was on pace to challenge for pole position until his mishap dislodged his Holden to finish with a 2:06.394.

Shane Van Gisbergen started strong but was ultimately undone in the final sectors were he ran wide in the closing turns, eventually claiming P5 with a

SVG started strong but waned in the final sectors, running wide in the closing turns to slide into 5th with a 2:04.451.

Lee Holdsworth who benefitted off the rain to finish first in qualifying on Friday, would eventually take home P6.