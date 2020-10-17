BTC and OKB plunge after OKEx suspends withdrawals By Cointelegraph

BTC and OKB plunge after OKEx suspends withdrawals
Major crypto asset exchange OKEx has suspended cryptocurrency withdrawals, announcing that one of the holders of its private keys is “currently cooperating with a public security bureau” concerning ongoing “investigations.”
The exchange noted that it has been “out of touch” with the key-holder, preventing the “associated authorization” from being completed. OKEx plans to resume digital asset withdrawals “immediately” once the key-holder “is able to authorize the transaction.”
