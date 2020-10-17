Browns’ Garrett ‘past’ Steelers drama, wants ‘clean, fair game’

Earlier this week, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin attempted to pour cold water on any potential drama involving Cleveland Browns top-tier pass-rusher Myles Garrett, who famously used his helmet to smash Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head late in a prime-time game last November.
“They’re a 4-1 team,” Tomlin said ahead of Sunday’s showdown between the AFC North rivals. “We’re trying to remain undefeated. We’re not looking for that low-hanging fruit or that reality TV storyline and so forth. This is a big game here in 2020.”
Garrett echoed those comments when speaking with reporters on Friday.
“We’ll see when we play,” Garrett commented. “But their head coach said they’re past it. We’re past it as a team. We’re ready to go out there and play ball.”
Garrett also touched upon playing in front of Pittsburgh fans at Heinz Field.
“I mean, we’re the Browns,” he explained while offering a brief chuckle. “I expect to get booed.”
Garrett added:
“Just play within the whistle, don’t be worried about what they’re doing to frustrate or knock us off our game. But I think they’re going to play a clean, fair game, and we’re going to do the same.”
Garrett missed the final six games of the 2019 campaign and, per Jake Trotter of ESPN, was fined $45,623 and lost approximately $1.2 million in salary for the incident that some believe to this day should’ve cost him even more playing time.
While the Steelers are 4-0 for the first time since 1979, Cleveland started 4-1 for the first time since the 1994 season. Then-owner Art Modell relocated the franchise to create the Baltimore Ravens following the 1995 campaign.