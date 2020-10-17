Browns’ Garrett ‘past’ Steelers drama, wants ‘clean, fair game’

“We’ll see when we play,” Garrett commented. “But their head coach said they’re past it. We’re past it as a team. We’re ready to go out there and play ball.”

Garrett also touched upon playing in front of Pittsburgh fans at Heinz Field.

“I mean, we’re the Browns,” he explained while offering a brief chuckle. “I expect to get booed.”

Garrett added:

“Just play within the whistle, don’t be worried about what they’re doing to frustrate or knock us off our game. But I think they’re going to play a clean, fair game, and we’re going to do the same.”

Garrett missed the final six games of the 2019 campaign and, per Jake Trotter of ESPN, was fined $45,623 and lost approximately $1.2 million in salary for the incident that some believe to this day should’ve cost him even more playing time.

While the Steelers are 4-0 for the first time since 1979, Cleveland started 4-1 for the first time since the 1994 season. Then-owner Art Modell relocated the franchise to create the Baltimore Ravens following the 1995 campaign.