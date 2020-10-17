Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of game vs. Patriots

The Broncos announced Saturday afternoon that running backs coach Curtis Modkins has tested positive for COVID-19, shortly before the team was scheduled to depart Denver for Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff against the Patriots.

Modkins is at home and in self-isolation, according to a team statement.

Positive COVID-19 tests among the Patriots prompted the NFL to reschedule the Denver matchup multiple times – from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, and then to Sunday.