Broncos running backs coach Curtis Modkins tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of game vs. Patriots

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

October 17, 2020 | 1:41 PM

The Broncos announced Saturday afternoon that running backs coach Curtis Modkins has tested positive for COVID-19, shortly before the team was scheduled to depart Denver for Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff against the Patriots.

Modkins is at home and in self-isolation, according to a team statement.

Positive COVID-19 tests among the Patriots prompted the NFL to reschedule the Denver matchup multiple times – from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, and then to Sunday.

Get Boston.com’s browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR