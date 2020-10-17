Britney Spears Bikini Pics Leak – Twitter Says She’s Shaped ‘Like A Thumb’!

Pop superstar Britney Spears was spotted out sunbathing in Malibu. She seemed to be enjoying herself, and to many fans Britney looked great.

But not all fans are that nice – especially on Twitter. And folks started saying that Britney Spears was shaped like a “thumb.”

A few of the Britney bikini pics began circulating on social media, and a few mean people began body shaming her – claiming that she looks like a human finger.

Here are just a few of the images that went viral, after first appearing on the UK’s Daily Mail website:

HERE IS THE FIRST PICTURE OF BRITNEY – WEARING SHORTS

BRITNEY REMOVING SHORTS – TWITTER SAYS SHE LOOKS LIKE ‘THUMB’ HERE

BRITNEY LYING FACE DOWN – SHOWING HER SHAPE

Diddy’s Son Pays $1,000 For a Haircut – Is it WORTH IT??

Britney is a singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress. She is credited with influencing the revival of teen pop during the late 1990s and early 2000s, for which she is referred to as the “Princess of Pop”.

Billboard ranked her as the eighth-biggest artist of the 2000s decade. One of the world’s best-selling music artists, Spears is regarded as a pop icon and has sold 100 million records worldwide, including over 70 million records in the United States. In the United States, Spears is the fourth best-selling female album artist of the Nielsen SoundScan era] as well as the best-selling female album artist of the 2000s.

In 2004, Spears launched a perfume brand with Elizabeth Arden, Inc.; sales exceeded US$1.5 billion as of 2012. Forbes has reported Spears as the highest paid female musician of 2002 and 2012. She has also topped the list of most searched celebrities seven times in 12 years, a record since the inception of the internet.