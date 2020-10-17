Brisbane vs Geelong kick off time, results, news for the 2020 finals

Good evening footy fans and welcome to Wide World of Sports’ LIVE coverage of tonight’s blockbuster preliminary final between the Brisbane Lions and Geelong.

After Richmond booked its ticket to next week’s AFL Grand Final, the winner of tonight will look to do the same in front of packed crowd at the Gabba.

The whole of Brisbane will be behind the Lions as they attempt to qualify for their first Grand Final since 2004, when they were going for four straight premiership wins.

However, to face the Tigers next week, the Lions will have to overcome one of the most experienced teams in the competition in Geelong.