Boost your brain productivity with this scientifically-backed app

Article content

This article was created by StackCommerce. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through our links on this page.

While cognitive skills such as attention, memory, logic, and reasoning are necessary to help us function, these are also skills we can actively develop to improve our lives. According to Indeed, “understanding how you access memory, process information, apply reason and perform analysis can help you during the hiring process” and knowing your mental strengths “might help narrow down career options to those in which you have natural talents.”

Whether you’re looking to develop these essential skills for a new job or you want to boost your brain health for overall wellness, the CogniFit Premium Brain Training app is an ideal way to track your brain health and develop your cognitive abilities daily. At a massively discounted price of $65.99, Cognifit is available for a one-year subscription that will transform how you tackle daily tasks.

Cognifit is designed with the modern adult in mind: Our brains are overstimulated by notifications, emails, and countless errands and tasks to remember. Essentially, it’s a scientifically-backed “mental workout” app. CogniFit identifies possible cognitive alterations and cognitive deficiencies to create a personalized brain training regimen for your particular needs. CogniFit helps measure, train, and properly monitor cognitive skills and their relation to neurological pathologies with scientifically validated tasks and games.