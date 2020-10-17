Bitcoin genesis block is the ‘New Testament’ of finance By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin genesis block is the ‘New Testament’ of finance



“Fiat lux”, said God, having created heaven and earth, which was filled with darkness. And then, there was light. At least, that’s what the Holy Bible tells us. Translated to English, this Latin phrase means “let light be made.”

For Christians, who much of the global population, these words mark the beginning of time and everything else. Eventually, there came a time when audacious, power-hungry, control-freak governments took the word “fiat” (literally meaning “it shall be” or “let it be done”) and used it to disguise one of the biggest shams ever — fiat currencies.

J. D. Salbego serves as CEO, founder and art director of AnRKey X, a DeFi gaming and NFT platform protocol. His work has been featured in Forbes, Business Insider and Yahoo. Salbego is frequently invited to speak at leading conferences such as the World Economic Forum, BlockShow and Delta Summit.

