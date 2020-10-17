Best External Drives for the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro 2020

Standard hard drives are great and all, but if you want faster speeds then you definitely want a solid-state drive (SSD). The Seagate Barracuda Fast SSD offers up to 2TB of storage, works with all of your devices, and even has a nifty accent light for added effect. Plus, Seagate includes a USB-C to USB-A cable in the box so you can plug it into the Shield TV Pro.
var fbAsyncInitOrg = window.fbAsyncInit;
window.fbAsyncInit = function() {
if(typeof(fbAsyncInitOrg)=='function') fbAsyncInitOrg();
FB.init({
appId: "291830964262722",
xfbml: true,
version : 'v2.7'
});
FB.Event.subscribe('xfbml.ready', function(msg) { // Log all the ready events so we can deal with them later
var events = fbroot.data('ready-events');
if( typeof(events) === 'undefined') events = [];
events.push(msg);
fbroot.data('ready-events',events);
});
var fbroot = $('#fb-root').trigger('facebook:init');
};