Best External Drives for the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro 2020

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1

Standard hard drives are great and all, but if you want faster speeds then you definitely want a solid-state drive (SSD). The Seagate Barracuda Fast SSD offers up to 2TB of storage, works with all of your devices, and even has a nifty accent light for added effect. Plus, Seagate includes a USB-C to USB-A cable in the box so you can plug it into the Shield TV Pro.

var fbAsyncInitOrg = window.fbAsyncInit; window.fbAsyncInit = function() { if(typeof(fbAsyncInitOrg)=='function') fbAsyncInitOrg(); FB.init({ appId: "291830964262722", xfbml: true, version : 'v2.7' });

FB.Event.subscribe('xfbml.ready', function(msg) { // Log all the ready events so we can deal with them later var events = fbroot.data('ready-events'); if( typeof(events) === 'undefined') events = []; events.push(msg); fbroot.data('ready-events',events); });

var fbroot = $('#fb-root').trigger('facebook:init'); };

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR