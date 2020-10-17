Best 4K UHD player to complement your PS5 Digital Edition

The Sony X700 is the perfect balance between price and usability. It has an excellent optical drive made by Sony and supports HDMI 2.0, and will play 4K UHD Blu-rays with no problem. The sony player also comes with a Wi-Fi connection, allowing you to stream from your favorite services, making it a media center rather than just a Blu-ray player.

