Azerbaijan says 12 civilians killed, 40 wounded in Ganja by Armenia shelling

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
5/5

Search and rescue teams work on the blast site hit by a rocket in the city of Ganja

2/5

BAKU () – Azerbaijan said on Saturday 12 civilians were killed and more than 40 were wounded in the city of Ganja due to shelling by Armenia.

The Azeri Prosecutor General’s office said that two shells hit apartment buildings in the country’s second largest city.

There has been no official reaction from Armenia as yet.

