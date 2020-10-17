Atlanta Housewives Todd & Peter Get Into FIGHT – DETAILS On WHO WON!!

Two of the husbands on Bravo’s Real Housewives Of Atlanta nearly got into a fist fight, has learned.

Peter Thomas, the former husband of Cynthia Bailey and Todd Tucker, the current husband of Kandi Burress nearly came to blows inside an Atlanta hinghtclub a few months back.

What caused the fight? Last we heard, Peter and Todd seemed to be friends.

Well, a few months ago Peter went on blogger Michelle ATLien Brown’s podcast with Apollo Nida, Phaedra’s ex-con ex-husband. During the show, Apollo made some disparaging comments about Todd and Kandi, and Peter sat by and co-signed Apollo’s points..

