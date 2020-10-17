Ascending channel Bitcoin price breakout possible despite OKEx scandal By Cointelegraph

Ascending channel Bitcoin price breakout possible despite OKEx scandal
Earlier this week (BTC) price entered a bullish breakout to $11,725 following the previous week’s news that Square purchased $4,709 BTC but since then the price has slumped back into a sideways range.
Several rejections near $11,500 and the recent news of OKEx halting all withdrawals as its CEO ‘cooperates’ with an investigation being carried out by Chinese authorities is also weighing on investor sentiment and Bitcoin price.
