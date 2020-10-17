Apple’s New MagSafe Charger and Cases Begin Arriving to Customers

Apple’s new MagSafe charger and cases have begun arriving to some customers earlier than expected, and images of the accessories have started to surface on Twitter. The photos provide a first look at the products in real-world use.



As of writing, some MagSafe cases are also available for pickup at select Apple Stores in countries like the United States, Canada, and Germany.

Filip Chudzinski, developer of Apple Watch band app Bandbreite and editor of Apple Store-focused Twitter account Storeteller, has shared a number of high-quality images of the MagSafe charger and the Deep Navy Silicone Case for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.



YouTube channel DerDaku has shared a MagSafe charger unboxing video in German:

MagSafe is set to improve the charging experience on ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌, with magnets that are optimized for alignment and efficiency, and the technology still supports existing Qi charging mats.

MagSafe also brings a new ecosystem of magnetic cases and accessories that snap onto the ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌. This includes new silicone, leather, and clear cases that easily connect onto the back of the iPhone, as well as a separate leather wallet accessory. Third-party accessories from Belkin and OtterBox have also been announced.

The images reveal a ring containing MagSafe’s magnets on the interior of the case and confirm that Apple’s new silicon cases cover the bottom of the ‌iPhone‌ for the first time.

The MagSafe charger also seems to be made of matte silver aluminium, unlike the polished metal seen on Apple’s similar Apple Watch charging puck.