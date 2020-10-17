Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Get up to Rs 25,000 discounts on these iPhones – Latest News

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is now live, but only for Prime members. The sale will go live for everyone tonight at midnight 12 am, and is currently accessible only for Prime members of the e-commerce giant. As part of the sale, the company is offering some of the best deals and discounts, across products including iPhones.

If you have been planning to buy one then here is a round up of all the discounts Amazon is offering across iPhones during Great Indian Festival sale:

Apple iPhone 11: Available at a starting price of Rs 47,999, after a discount of Rs 16,901



The iPhone 11 with EarPods and power adapter in the box is selling on Amazon at a discount. The base variant offering 64GB is selling at Rs 47,999 and the 128GB variant is selling at Rs 54,999.

Available in six colour options of White, Black, Product Red, Green and Yellow, the iPhone 11 offers a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display. It offers a dual 12MP camera setup on the back and comes powered by A13 Bionic chip.

iPhone 7: Available at a starting price of Rs 24,999, after a discount of Rs 4,901



The 32GB variant of the iPhone 7 is selling on Amazon at a discount of Rs 4,901 and can be purchased at Rs 24,999 in four colour options — Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold.

In terms of specs, the iPhone 7 offers a 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD display. It houses a 12MP wide camera on the back and comes powered by A10 Fusion chipset.

iPhone XS (512GB): Available at Rs 99,900, after a discount of Rs 22,000



The top-end variant of the iPhone XS that is available in Gold and Black colour options can be purchased at Rs 99,900. It offers a 5.8-inch OLED display and is powered by A12 Bionic chipset.

iPhone XS Max: Available at Rs 84,860, after a discount of Rs 25,040



The base variant of the iPhone XS Max is selling at a discount of Rs 84,860. The device offers a 6.5-inch display, 12MP dual rear cameras and a 7MP front facing camera.

iPhone 11 Pro Max: Available at a starting price of Rs 1,07,100, after a discount of Rs 4,100



The base variant of the iPhone 11 Pro Max offering 64GB is selling at Rs 1,07,100. There seems to be no discount on the 256GB variant and 512GB variants of the device.

Available in three colour options of Gold, Midnight Green and Space Gray, the iPhone 11 Pro Max offers a 6.5-inch OLED display. It offers a triple 12MP camera setup on the back and comes powered by A13 Bionic chip.

