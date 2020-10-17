Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Get up to 50% discounts on Echo speakers, Fire TV Stick and Kindle – Latest News

TheAmazon Great Indian Festival is now live for Prime Members. The sale brings discounts and deals across products and the e-commerce giant is offering up to 50% off on its own Echo, Fire TV stick and Kindle product lineup.

Here is a look at all the discounts on Amazon range of products:

E

cho Dot combo with Wipro LED bulb: Available at Rs 2,099 (original price Rs 6,598)



The combo includes Echo Dot and Wipro 9W smart colour bulb. Users can use the speaker to control the light. Other than this, the speaker can also be used to play songs, listen to News and get weather reports.

Fire TV Stick: Available at Rs 2,499 (original price Rs 4,999)



After a discount of Rs 2,500, this latest generation Fire TV Stick is available for Rs 2,499. This can be used to plug a smart or a non-smart TV to get access to various OTT apps.

Untitled Carousel Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Get up to Rs 25,000 discounts on these iPhones Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is now live, but only for Prime members. The sale will go live for everyone tonight at midnight 12 am, and is currently accessible only for Prime members of the e-commerce giant. As part of the sale, the company is offering some of the best deals and discounts, across products including iPhones.

Echo Show 5: Available at Rs 5,000 (original price Rs 8,999)After a discount of Rs 3,999, this Alexa-enabled smart speaker can be purchased at Rs 5,000. It comes in Black and White colour options and offers a 5.5-inch screen.

Kindle (10th-generation): Available at Rs 6,499 (original price Rs 7,999)



After a discount of Rs 1,500, this e-reader from Amazon can be purchased at Rs 6,499. It offers a 6-inch display and has built-in adjustable front light.

