Alabama vs. Georgia live score, updates, highlights from the 2020 SEC rivalry game

No. 2 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia will face off in an early favorite for game of the year on Saturday.

Each of the last two meetings between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs, the 2018 SEC championship and 2018 College Football Playoff national championship game, resulted in one-score wins for the Tide. Georgia coach Kirby Smart will look to earn his first win against the Tide since leaving Nick Saban’s program to coach Georgia in 2016. Saban, meanwhile, was cleared to coach Saturday after testing producing a positive coronavirus test on Wednesday (later deemed a false positive in accordance with SEC COVID-19 protocols).

Regardless, Saturday’s matchup will be a strength-vs.-strength matchup: Alabama boasts the No. 1 offense in the SEC behind quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris and receivers Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith and John Metchie III. But Georgia boasts the conference’s best defense, which allows only 12.3 points and 236.7 yards per game.

Conversely, will Alabama’s defense be able to make enough stops vs. Georgia’s offense? Or will the Tide defense pick it up after an eye-opening win over Ole Miss? Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Alabama vs. Georgia on Saturday. Follow below for complete results from the SEC rivalry game.

MORE: Watch Alabama vs. Georgia live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Alabama vs. Georgia score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Georgia — — — — 0 Alabama — — — — 0

Alabama vs. Georgia live updates, highlights

(All times Eastern)

8:14 p.m.: INTERCEPTION GEORGIA. The play stands as called on the field. They’ll take over at Bama’s 41.

8:11 p.m.: Already there’s a huge play by Georgia. On the first play from scrimmage, linebacker Azeez Ojulari knocks pressures Mac Jones and knocks affects his pass; Richard Lecounte is credited for the interception, but it’s under review. Meanwhile, tight end Miller Forristal is being looked at by trainers.

8:10 p.m.: Georgia wins the toss and defers. Alabama’s offense will take over at the 24-yard line to start the game.

Alabama vs. Georgia start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17

Saturday, Oct. 17 Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel (national): CBS

CBS Live stream: CBS All Access, fuboTV

​Alabama’s game against Georgia is the second of three “SEC on CBS” broadcasts for the Tide will in 2020; the first was a 52-24 win vs. Texas A,amp;M in Week 5; the third will be at LSU in Tiger Stadium on Nov. 14. As for Georgia, this is the first of two “SEC on CBS” broadcasts.The Bulldogs’ second appearance will occur on Nov. 7 against Florida in Jacksonville, Fla.

Alabama football schedule 2020

Week 4 Sept. 26 Alabama 38, Missouri 19 Week 5 Oct. 3 Alabama 52, Texas A,amp;M 24 Week 6 Oct. 10 Alabama 63, Ole Miss 48 Week 7 Oct. 17 vs. Georgia Week 8 Oct. 24 at Tennessee Week 9 Oct. 31 vs. Mississippi State Week 10 Nov. 7 Bye Week 11 Nov. 14 at LSU Week 12 Nov. 21 vs. Kentucky Week 13 Nov. 28 vs. Auburn Week 14 Dec. 5 at Arkansas

Georgia football schedule 2020