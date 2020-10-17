Actor Anthony Chisholm Dies at 77

The Tony-nominated Broadway actor has passed away at the age of 77 and fellow actors including Viola Davis are quick to take to social media to pay respect to the late star.

Broadway actor Anthony Chisholm, who also appeared in HBO drama “Oz” and in Spike Lee‘s film “Chi-Raq“, has died.

The Tony nominated star’s passing was confirmed by his management firm The Katz Company on Friday (16Oct20), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Best known for his roles onstage, Anthony often appeared in the work of legendary playwright August Wilson and earned his Tony nomination for his supporting role in the 2007 original Broadway production of August’s last play, “Radio Golf“.

He previously appeared in the original Broadway casts of August’s works “Two Trains Running” in 1993 and “Gem of the Ocean” in 2004 and he acted in the original Broadway cast of August’s “Jitney” – which first ran in Pittsburgh in the 1980s.

The pair developed a close friendship and he was a pallbearer at August’s funeral in 2005, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

In addition to his stage work, Anthony spent three seasons on the prison drama “Oz”, playing inmate Burr Redding who is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder.

Throughout his celebrated career, the star also received nominations for the Drama Desk Awards, Drama League Award, Joseph Jefferson Award, Ovation Award, NAACP Theatre Awards, and AUDELCO Award.

Viola Davis was among those paying tribute to the late actor. “Oh man!! Why did I think you would live forever? Love you Anthony….The acting world will miss your wisdom, your immense talent, your generosity. You were a survivor. Goodnight King. Sleep well. You earned it,” so she tweeted.

“The Good Place” star William Jackson Harper also penned a tribute, “This dude was one of my faves. And undeniably one of the best. Rest In Peace, Anthony Chisholm.”