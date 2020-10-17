AB de Villiers destroys Rajasthan to lead Bangalore to thrilling IPL win

South Africa’s AB de Villiers powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to a seven-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash in Dubai on Saturday.

SCORECARD | Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bagalore

Chasing 178 for victory, De Villiers walked to the crease with Bangalore at 102/2 and seven overs remaining.

He then shot 55 not out off 22 deliveries, including six sixes, as Bangalore won with two balls to spare.

Other notable performers for Bangalore were skipper Virat Kohli, who scored 43, and Devdutt Padikkal (35).

South African Chris Morris also starred with the ball for Bangalore, returning figures of four for 26 off his allotted four overs.

Australian batsman Steve Smith starred for Rajasthan, notching 57 off 36 deliveries but his effort fell short of De Villiers’ heroics.