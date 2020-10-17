550kg drugs hidden in banana pulp as police arrest Sydney man

The bust was made last month after the US Department of Homeland Security provided information about a suspect shipment heading for Australia.
About 275 boxes of banana pulp were found to contain cocaine, totalling an estimated street value of $248 million.
The banana pulp had the drugs removed and the boxes were delivered to a storage facility in south-west Sydney.
Police allege that throughout the following two weeks, a 68-year-old Forestville man collected 139 boxes of the banana pulp, and that he searched through the bags looking to remove the cocaine.
He was arrested yesterday and charged with drug-related offences. If found guilty, he could face a life sentence.
“Organised crime groups and their associates are taking bigger risks and looking to move more illicit goods in bulk as a result of global lockdowns – they think that choosing everyday items such as fruit would be innocuous enough to thwart law enforcement detection,” Australian Federal Police Detective Superintendent Geoffrey Turner said.
“To people who think cocaine may be harmless and part of the party scene – remember this: it is a powerful, addictive stimulant, that makes its way to Australia through a chain of violence and exploitation, and every you use it only fuels this destruction, and line the pockets of organised crime.”