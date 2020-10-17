550kg drugs hidden in banana pulp as police arrest Sydney man

A 68-year-old Sydney man has been arrested after 550kg of cocaine was found concealed in bags on banana pulp from Brazil.

The bust was made last month after the US Department of Homeland Security provided information about a suspect shipment heading for Australia.

More than half a tonne of cocaine was allegedly found in boxes of fruit pulp being shipped to Australia. (Australian Border Force)

Australian Border Force officers seized the shipment on September 21, examining almost 2000 boxes of fruit pulp.

About 275 boxes of banana pulp were found to contain cocaine, totalling an estimated street value of $248 million.

The banana pulp had the drugs removed and the boxes were delivered to a storage facility in south-west Sydney.

A man in Sydney’s north was arrested. (Australian Border Force)

Police allege that throughout the following two weeks, a 68-year-old Forestville man collected 139 boxes of the banana pulp, and that he searched through the bags looking to remove the cocaine.

He was arrested yesterday and charged with drug-related offences. If found guilty, he could face a life sentence.

Police also seized a case of green stones suspected to be emeralds, and five 1kg silver ingots.

Police also seized a case of stones thought to be emeralds. (Australian Border Force)

“Organised crime groups and their associates are taking bigger risks and looking to move more illicit goods in bulk as a result of global lockdowns – they think that choosing everyday items such as fruit would be innocuous enough to thwart law enforcement detection,” Australian Federal Police Detective Superintendent Geoffrey Turner said.