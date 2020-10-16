White House adviser By

“I think Taiwan needs to start looking at some asymmetric and anti-access area denial strategies and so on,” White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said at an Aspen Institute event. “And really fortify itself in a manner that would deter the Chinese from from any sort of amphibious invasion or even a gray zone operation against them.”

WASHINGTON () – Taiwan should start considering strategies to deter a Chinese invasion by land, White House national security adviser said on Friday after noting China is being assertive and aggressive in various regions.

