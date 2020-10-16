White House adviser By

© . National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien speaks during a press briefing at the White House
WASHINGTON () – Taiwan should start considering strategies to deter a Chinese invasion by land, White House national security adviser said on Friday after noting China is being assertive and aggressive in various regions.
“I think Taiwan needs to start looking at some asymmetric and anti-access area denial strategies and so on,” White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said at an Aspen Institute event. “And really fortify itself in a manner that would deter the Chinese from from any sort of amphibious invasion or even a gray zone operation against them.”
