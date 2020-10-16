Whereabouts of 17 NZ passengers in Melbourne still unknown, Daniel Andrews says

The 17 passengers landed in Sydney from New Zealand yesterday as part of the first group of allowed to enter Australia as part of the new travel bubble.

They then allegedly caught a connecting flight to Melbourne, breaching Victoria’s strict border rules within the first hours of the new bubble travel arrangement .

Mr Andrews said the whereabouts of the 17 people are unknown.

“Until Australian Border Force give us the cards, we have no way of knowing,” he said.

Victoria’s border remains open, however the state did not elect to be included in the travel bubble with New Zealand.

Mr Andrews expressed his frustration about the incident, saying he has written to Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“I want to be clear on this I have written to the Prime Minister this morning and we’re disappointed this has happened given that I had written to the Prime Minister on this very issue the previous day, saying at some point we will join that New Zealand/Australia travel bubble but it is not appropriate now,” he said.

Mr Andrews said the government is still waiting for Australian Border Force to provide them with the details as to where the passengers are.

“We are still waiting for Australian Border Force to provide us with the passenger cards for each of those 17 people,” he said.

“As soon as we get that detail, we will be visiting each of those people and making sure that they are fully up to date, as it were, when it comes to the rules, the regulations, the structures that we have in Victoria.

“They need to be briefed on those things so they are doing the right thing. I am not sure that any of them would necessarily need to be tested.”

Mr Andrews said the passengers left the airport “within minutes”.

“Our officers have absolutely no power to stop someone, to detain someone in those circumstances, particularly given they were coming from a very low virus part of the world,” the premier said.

Mr Andrews said there is no evidence the passengers have deliberately broken any rules.