Where to buy Oculus Quest 2: Get the best new VR headset

Facebook kept the Oculus Quest 2 tightly under wraps until about mid-August when the floodgates opened and leaks started appearing on the web. Facebook officially announced the Oculus Quest at Facebook Connect on September 16, 2020.
The Oculus Quest 2 represents a major step forward for wireless VR, as we’ve pointed out in our Oculus Quest 2 review. It features substantially improved performance and graphics over the original Oculus Quest, adds in more RAM, a 50% higher resolution display, 3D audio, additional storage options, and even better ergonomics for the headset and controllers.
The Oculus Quest 2 with 64GB of storage retails for $299, while the model with 256GB of storage retails for $399. Neither model supports expandable storage so make sure you grab the bigger one if you like to install a lot of games at once.
Buy Oculus Quest 2 at Amazon
Amazon is selling the Oculus Quest 2 in both 64GB and 256GB storage options. They’ve also got all the official accessories and several different bundles that include a carrying case, the Elite Strap, and even ones that include the Oculus Link cable.
Buy Oculus Quest 2 at Best Buy
Best Buy also has both 64GB and 256GB Oculus Quest 2 models and all of the official accessories. They don’t seem to have as many bundles as Amazon at this time, but there is one big bundle that includes the Oculus Quest 256GB and all the accessories you could want.
Buy Oculus Quest 2 at Walmart
Walmart is offering preorders of both 64GB and 256GB versions of the Oculus Quest 2. Optionally, you can also pick up any of the official accessories on Walmart.com or at any Walmart store.
Buy Oculus Quest 2 at Target
Have a Target store right near you? Prefer to shop at “tarjay” instead of Wally World? Then preordering an Oculus Quest 2 in either 64GB or 256GB storage sizes at Target is definitely the right answer.
Buy Oculus Quest 2 at Oculus
If you’d prefer to get it straight from the source, Facebook sells the Oculus Quest 2 and everything you could ever need at the Oculus website.
Facebook is selling several official accessories for the Oculus Quest 2 alongside their newest VR system. The Oculus Quest 2 ships with cloth velcro straps, but you can purchase a more rigid Quest 2 Elite Strap for $50. That one features a rigid plastic design similar to the Oculus Rift S, but with a cushy cranial pad at the back for enhanced comfort. Facebook is also upping its game by selling a Quest 2 Elite Strap with an extra battery inside to help with those long VR gaming sessions and double the Quest 2’s battery life.
Speaking of intense gaming sessions, Facebook also offers an official Fit Pack that comes with two face pads to change out when things get extra sweaty (like during the new Beat Saber multiplayer mode). And when you want to take the Oculus Quest 2 on the go, there’s a handy carrying case for safely packing the whole thing away. Oculus also sells this carrying case with the Elite battery strap in a bundle together. Last, but not least, is the new Oculus Link cable, which features ultra-fast USB 3.2 Gen 1 speeds for playing PC VR games with perfect visuals.