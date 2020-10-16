Watch with Family Setup, Apple's take on GPS tracking smartwatches for kids, has features like Schooltime mode while offering good privacy, but is very costly (Dan Seifert/The Verge)

Home Technology Watch with Family Setup, Apple's take on GPS tracking smartwatches for kids,...

Dan Seifert / The Verge:

Watch with Family Setup, Apple’s take on GPS tracking smartwatches for kids, has features like Schooltime mode while offering good privacy, but is very costly  —  Apple’s take on a GPS tracker for kids is unique but costly,nbsp; —  The most interesting Apple Watch product Apple announced this year …

