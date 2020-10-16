WATCH | Joburg warehouse storing food burns down

Firefighters responded to a fire at warehouse storing food, reported around 8:00 in Germiston, south of Johannesburg on Thursday.

The structure completely burned down, possibly due to an electrical fault.

There are were no causalities.

A warehouse storing non-perishable food burned down at Gosforth Park in Germiston, south of Johannesburg on Thursday.

“When we arrived, flames were protruding through the roof because of the food contents such as powdered milk, coffee, tinned food and other non-perishables inside the warehouse that were alight,” EMS spokesperson William Ntladi told .

Ntaldi said his team received a call at 08:00 and they dispatched eight fire engines to the warehouse – the flames only died down at 15:00.

“The roof caved [in], but we managed to save part of the roof. However, they would have to rebuild the entire structure. Most of the metal structures gave up,” Ntladi said.

Stations

It took 38 firefighters from four surrounding fire stations to fight the flames and stop them from spreading to other parts of the neighbourhood.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Ntladi said the warehouse occupants suspect faulty electrical wiring was the cause of the fire.