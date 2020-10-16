VitalHub Subsidiary Transforming Systems Builds “SHREWD Elective Care Module” in Cooperation with NHS England

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce that recently acquired subsidiary, Transforming Systems, has developed an elective care module, SHREWD Elective, in cooperation with National Health Service (NHS) England. SHREWD Elective.

The Elective module was developed in response to the need of NHS England to manage the growing pressure in planned care across the country. The proof of concept has been tested at Medway Foundation Trust and now proven and operational, has been purchased and is being implemented across the remaining 6 hospitals in the Kent and Medway region, with further discussions ongoing throughout the UK, presenting significant opportunity for future expansion.

“Having had such great success with the SHREWD Resilience module in our Urgent Care Pathway, we were eager to get involved when we were approached by NHS England to support the development of the SHREWD module for Elective Care. We engaged multiple providers and CCG stakeholders to work collaboratively with Transforming Systems, to understand what this tool would look like and the results so far are extremely impressive,” said Benn Best, Divisional Director of Operations Planned Care at Medway Foundation Trust.

“Essentially, SHREWD Elective gives us everything we need to know about the system at the drop of a hat, all in one place, live and through our handheld devices, giving us an indication of what is going on in the hospitals, as it happens. We use the tool regularly every day, as it gives us that all-important ‘helicopter view’ that has never been seen before in Planned Care. This immediate view of patients waiting, in terms of polling, allows decisions to be made and vital information and resource to be shared, ultimately saving time for everyone, especially for our patients.”

“What’s also great about the tool is that it is not labour intensive and so doesn’t require a large BI Team working in the background for us; once set up the data feeds are automatic, meaning it serves its purpose immediately. It’s not a tool to question why the wait times are long, it’s not validated data so it’s simply live data that allows us to make better decisions, in the moment, to improve the long-term outcomes for our patients.”

“With the addition of Independent Sector information, this is the operational tool of the future for Elective Care, with everything you need for management resourcing all in one place.”

Resource optimization, capacity planning, and patient flow management are essential in elective (or planned) care. To-date, there has been a lack of systems that provide a single, automated view, capable of capturing available capacity data from the whole health system in real-time. Newly acquired VitalHub subsidiary, Transforming Systems, had already established a portfolio of SHREWD product modules to facilitate operational performance improvement and whole-system oversight and assurance, and are now broadening their suite of tools to include a new way to understand and react to pressure in Elective Care.

The SHREWD Elective module displays complex data, taken from a wide range of systems that can include independent sector, community and public health information, as well as from the acute sites, in order to show where there is increasing demand and available capacity in the planned care pathway. This provides prescriptive intelligence that is critical to empowering decision makers to operationally manage patient flow across a wider footprint. This real-time visibility enables health systems to unite and take action by funnelling and reallocating patients efficiently, utilizing all of their available capacity and reducing backlogs and unnecessary wait-times for patients.

“It is gratifying to see health authorities coming to us to develop much-needed solutions,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “The Elective module was developed as a direct response to requests from our customers to be able to easily view essential demand and capacity data across systems, on a regional basis. We have seen considerable interest for tools that can provide a comprehensive view into elective care planning and optimization for some time now, and we expect to see growth in adoption of this model within our existing customer base and beyond. Additionally, with the significant impact that COVID-19 has had on health systems around the world, and the pressures that health systems will face in the coming years, we are excited about the opportunity to improve efficiency and meet these challenges.”

“Our focus has always been about improving flow and saving valuable time; for clinicians, for managers and strategic leaders alike, but more importantly for patients,” said Lisa Riley, Strategy and Partnership Director of Transforming Systems. “We have over 10 years of expertise in urgent and emergency care and so with the landscape changing as it is currently, in light of COVID, it makes absolute sense that we apply all that we have learnt and developed in that time to support the NHS even further to help them to maintain and improve patient flow in Elective care.”

ABOUT TRANSFORMING SYSTEMS HEALTH INFORMATICS INC.

In 2015, Transforming Systems began commercializing their solutions to help the NHS solve a fundamental challenge surrounding lack of access to real-time information across its multitude of services. Developed over the course of a 6-year R,amp;D process, Transforming Systems’ product portfolio, SHREWD, aims to solve the challenge of capturing and transforming high quality data on fluctuating scales, from varying sources.

The product portfolio facilitates secure, real-time data collection, analysis and forecasting, at a price that is accessible to all health and social care commissioners. Once captured, the SHREWD Platform empowers NHS teams to determine actionable insights from a wide range of healthcare data, leading to improved organizational efficiencies and resource utilization, ultimately aiming to improve the delivery of patient care.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M,amp;A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

