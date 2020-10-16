Victoria records one new COVID-19 case and no death

Victoria has recorded just one new case of COVID-19 in the last hours and no deaths ahead of tomorrow’s anticipated easing of restrictions.

The latest figures are the lowest in months, after two new cases were reported yesterday.

The rolling 14 day average is down in metro Melbourne and regional areas.

It comes as the state prepares to have some of its restrictions eased tomorrow.

“We are well placed to take significant steps on Sunday,” he said.

It’s been over 100 days since Melbourne entered strict stay at home lockdown, making it one of the longest in the world.

Hopeful residents are counting down to tomorrow’s announcement when the premier will reveal next steps.

The premier said the changes would not include all of those which were outlined in step three.

The state’s controversial five-kilometre movement limit is one of the restrictions expected to be loosened, with hopes it could be expanded to 20-kilometres.

The hospitality sector is unlikely to be able to reopen dining in Melbourne.

Experts have said the lockdown has been effective in curbing the state’s second wave and while cases have dramatically declined, easing restrictions should be done carefully.

Infectious disease physician Dr Sanjaya Senanayake said the city is “in a good place” however easing restrictions should be done carefully.

“We don’t want to backward,” he told Weekend Today.

“It’s important that people do what they have been doing in Victoria for the last few months.”