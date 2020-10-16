US TV newsreader says she was fired for starring in Adam Sandler’s Netflix movie Hubie Halloween

A US TV newsreader has claimed she was fired from her job for making a small appearance in an Adam Sandler movie.

Alaina Pinto, an anchor for the WHDH Boston Channel 7 News, cameos in Hubie Halloween, Sandler’s new Netflix film.

Appearing in one scene, Pinto plays an anchorwoman named Erin who is one of three women working for a news station who are all dressed as Harley Quinn.

The cameo, however, has now led to Pinto being fired from her job as the appearance “violated [her] contract”.

“Hi Friends! I have some news to share,” Pinto tweeted. “Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News. I am posting this because I want to be open and honest with all of you. Last year, I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, Hubie Halloween.

“In doing so, I mistakenly violated my contract with the station and I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me. I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved.”

Pinto thanked her 7 News viewers and colleagues, while promising to keep her followers up to date with her next moves. “The future is bright!” Pinto added.

Alaina Pinto and Adam Sandler in ‘Hubie Halloween’ (Netflix)

While it is unclear how Pinto became involved with Hubie Halloween, the comedy film was shot in and around Massachusetts in 2019, near to where Pinto worked in Boston.