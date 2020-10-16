UK's ICO reduces British Airways fine for a data breach, in which the personal details of more than 400,000 customers were leaked, from ~&pound;184M to &pound;20M (Ingrid Lunden/)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
16


Ingrid Lunden / :

UK’s ICO reduces British Airways fine for a data breach, in which the personal details of more than 400,000 customers were leaked, from ~£184M to £20M  —  One of the biggest data breaches in UK corporate history has been closed off by regulators not with a bang, but a whimper — as a result of Covid-19.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR