UK’s ICO reduces British Airways fine for a data breach, in which the personal details of more than 400,000 customers were leaked, from ~£184M to £20M — One of the biggest data breaches in UK corporate history has been closed off by regulators not with a bang, but a whimper — as a result of Covid-19.
